The potential for more regulations on cryptocurrencies from Washington seems like just more bad news for cryptos… but is it?. This past week the White House nominated Saule Omarova to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The OCC oversees consumer banking and supervises some of the largest lenders including JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). Omarova is less than supportive of cryptocurrencies. She has argued the coins are threats to the stability of the economy and said private firms can abuse the tokens to avoid public safeguards. Omarova has also said cryptos allow banks to engage in more activity outside of the oversight of the Fed and other regulatory agencies.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO