Whether heading to the Lanesboro Area Art Trail, Dogs Downtown, the Bluff Country Fall Tractor Ride, or up north; we have all clear skies in our area as high pressure approaches us for Saturday. Temperatures do start out slow at all events, but do warm up into the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon. We also stay comfy during the event with extremely low dew points. It is not until Sunday when a warm front moves in early, which will cause lows to climb above 60 and highs to get into the mid-80s. Dew points will also climb as well, so make sure to dress comfortable for outdoor plans.

LANESBORO, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO