Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Sets A Date For Arguments In Case That Could Challenge Roe V. Wade

By Nina Totenberg
tpr.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in a case from Mississippi that tests whether all state laws that ban pre-viability abortions are unconstitutional. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, has the potential to pose a serious challenge to Roe v. Wade. That's the 1973 ruling that declared that a woman has a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy in the first six months of her pregnancy, when the fetus is incapable of surviving outside the womb.

CBS DFW

Planned Parenthood Files Texas Supreme Court Emergency Request Challenging New Abortion Ban

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas filed an emergency request on September 29 asking the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing case against Texas Right to Life, challenging Senate Bill 8, the state’s six-week abortion ban. Earlier in September Planned Parenthood was granted a temporary injunction against the group, which blocked it from suing abortion providers and health care workers at Planned Parenthood centers in Texas under SB 8. Later, at the request of Texas Right to Life, the Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel stepped in and stayed all ongoing challenges to SB 8 in state court indefinitely. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Alito Rejects Criticism of Texas Case as Overturning Roe v. Wade

‘We did no such thing,’ justice argues in university speech. defended the U.S. Supreme Court’s handling of a bid to stop a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, accusing critics of distorting what the court did when it let the controversial ban take effect. In...
TEXAS STATE
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Houston Chronicle

'Save Chick-fil-A' case could impact the future of Texas abortion ban

A case that’s before the Texas Supreme Court this fall could have strong implications for the future of the state’s newly adopted abortion ban, the most prohibitive in the nation. The suit relates to a 2019 law that, like the abortion law, was authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced last week that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. The news was the latest evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#U S Supreme Court#Olympian#Npr
tpr.org

The House Passes Bill Meant To Counter Texas-Style Abortion Bans

The U.S. House on Friday approved a bill that Democrats say will protect a person's access to abortion. Passage of the Women's Health Protection Act to floor is a response to a Texas law that essentially bans abortion after six weeks, before most people realize they are pregnant. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the law from taking effect, although the decision leaves the door open for future challenges.
CONGRESS & COURTS
El Paso News

Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
KESQ

How the Supreme Court crafted its Roe v. Wade decision and what it means today

The Supreme Court‘s landmark decisions guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion emerged only after surprise votes and last-minute compromises. They were also the product of individual soul-searching and broad regard for the court. And, perhaps reflecting a different era, they were steered by Republican appointees who believed privacy rights covered a woman’s decision to end a pregnancy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

‘Roe V. Wade’ film chronicles landmark court case

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MOVIES

