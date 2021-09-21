Celebrate MTV’s 40th Birthday At The GRAMMY Museum In Mississippi
Brace yourselves. We’ve got some news that will likely make you very aware of your age. MTV is 40. Yes. You read that right, 40! It’s not all bad news, though. In honor of the iconic network’s birthday, the GRAMMY Museum is hosting a special exhibit – complete with music videos. (Remember those?!) Sure to stir up some feelings of nostalgia, you’ll be shouting, “I want my MTV,” before you know it!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Remember, MTV Turns Forty is at the museum now through June 22, 2021. For more info, call the GRAMMY Museum at (662) 441-0100. You can also visit the museum’s website or Facebook page.
So, did you know about the MTV exhibit? Already visited? If so, how was it? Tell us!
Though amazing, this isn’t the only pop-up in Mississippi. Click here to read about another that you don’t want to miss.
Address: GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, 800 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS 38732, USA
Comments / 0