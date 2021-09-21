CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Celebrate MTV's 40th Birthday At The GRAMMY Museum In Mississippi

By Daniella DiRienzo
 10 days ago

Brace yourselves. We’ve got some news that will likely make you very aware of your age. MTV is 40. Yes. You read that right, 40! It’s not all bad news, though. In honor of the iconic network’s birthday, the GRAMMY Museum is hosting a special exhibit – complete with music videos. (Remember those?!) Sure to stir up some feelings of nostalgia, you’ll be shouting, “I want my MTV,” before you know it!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZ5gI_0c2qRM6500
There are only a handful of GRAMMY Museums in the U.S., and one of them is right here in Mississippi - Cleveland, Mississippi to be exact.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ha9sP_0c2qRM6500
Inside the museum, there are more than two dozen exhibits – one of the newest is MTV Turns Forty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4UXW_0c2qRM6500
Celebrating the iconic music brand, the exhibit explores the history of MTV, which made its debut on August 1, 1981, with six simple words, “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rl8VN_0c2qRM6500
Through photos, interview footage, and music videos, the exhibit provides all sorts of info about MTV, including the fact that a Mississippi native helped create it!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCDqA_0c2qRM6500
The exhibit also features artifacts and memorabilia from legendary musicians, including Jon Bon Jovi, Run DMC, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and Michael Jackson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGx4B_0c2qRM6500
MTV Turns Forty also spotlights MTV’s foray into television and other pivotal moments in programming history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOr2H_0c2qRM6500
You can even take a piece of MTV home with you. The museum’s gift shop has all sorts of MTV merchandise.

Remember, MTV Turns Forty is at the museum now through June 22, 2021. For more info, call the GRAMMY Museum at (662) 441-0100. You can also visit the museum’s website or Facebook page.

So, did you know about the MTV exhibit? Already visited? If so, how was it? Tell us!

Though amazing, this isn’t the only pop-up in Mississippi. Click here to read about another that you don’t want to miss.

Address: GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, 800 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS 38732, USA

