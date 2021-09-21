Floyd H. Erickson

ANN ARBOR, MI – Floyd Harry Erickson, 99, died peacefully in Lansing on September 17, 2021, four months short of his 100th birthday. Born on January 28, 1922, he grew up in the town of Gwinn in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, to which he felt a strong connection all his life. He was the oldest of Jack and Hulda Erickson’s twelve children. In 1941, he graduated from Gwinn High School, where he was a star athlete, then moved to Detroit to work in the war plants until enlisting in the U.S. Army.