CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Floyd H. Erickson

Mining Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, MI – Floyd Harry Erickson, 99, died peacefully in Lansing on September 17, 2021, four months short of his 100th birthday. Born on January 28, 1922, he grew up in the town of Gwinn in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, to which he felt a strong connection all his life. He was the oldest of Jack and Hulda Erickson’s twelve children. In 1941, he graduated from Gwinn High School, where he was a star athlete, then moved to Detroit to work in the war plants until enlisting in the U.S. Army.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Alaska State
City
Gwinn, MI
City
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
Lansing, MI
Obituaries
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Rock, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Erickson
Person
Benjamin

Comments / 0

Community Policy