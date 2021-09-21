CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dollar Bay, MI

Donald E. Mikkola

Mining Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOLLAR BAY, MI – Donald E. Mikkola, a resident of Dollar Bay and formerly of Twin Lakes, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 16th. Don was born in Ishpeming, Michigan, on July 30, 1938, to Emil and Lillian (Aho) Mikkola. He grew up in Champion, Michigan and graduated from Michigan Tech University in 1959, with a Bachelor’s degree, in Metallurgical Engineering. He then went on to earn advanced degrees from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Dollar Bay, MI
Ishpeming, MI
Obituaries
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Ishpeming, MI
City
Champion Township, MI
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John

Comments / 0

Community Policy