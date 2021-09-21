Donald E. Mikkola
DOLLAR BAY, MI – Donald E. Mikkola, a resident of Dollar Bay and formerly of Twin Lakes, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 16th. Don was born in Ishpeming, Michigan, on July 30, 1938, to Emil and Lillian (Aho) Mikkola. He grew up in Champion, Michigan and graduated from Michigan Tech University in 1959, with a Bachelor’s degree, in Metallurgical Engineering. He then went on to earn advanced degrees from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.www.miningjournal.net
