Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 21, 2021

By Harrison Holland
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjd42_0c2qJOZr00

Today is ... International Day of Peace

BamaCentral Headlines ...

  • Windham Wrap-up: What is the Best Environment in College Football?

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

  • Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats again visits 2022 center Ernest Udeh Jr.
  • Alabama athletics had a fairly successful weekend, including a tournament win for volleyball in its annual Bama Bash and a championship finish for men's cross country at the North Alabama Showcase.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 21, 1974: Thirteen different players carried the football for 502 yards and led by quarterback Richard Todd the passing game added 141 more as Alabama crushed Southern Miss 52-0 at Legion Field. Todd also gained 69 yards rushing and the defense, led by end Mike Dubose, limited the Golden Eagles to 143 total yards and nine first downs. Freshman Ozzie Newsome, in only his second game in a Crimson Tide uniform, earned his first start as a wide receiver. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The expectation level is high at the University of Alabama and it should be. What's wrong with people expecting excellence?” — Gene Stallings

We'll leave you with this ...

