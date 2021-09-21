CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X scores UK’s Number 1 trending song with That’s What I Want

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X flies straight in at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Trending Chart with new single That’s What I Want. Boosted by its music video, the song has racked up just short of a million streams across the weekend, and currently sits at Number 10 midweek Official Singles Chart – set to become Lil Nas X’s fourth UK Top 10.

NBC News

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' album and the power of unabashed queerness

The road to Lil Nas X’s debut album "Montero" has been an exhilarating affair, complete with detours like a chart-topping EP, “7,” show-stopping red carpet outfits, multiple awards and a run of viral music videos. The Georgia-born rapper’s meteoritic rise started with his track “Old Town Road” — released independently...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Yearns for Lasting Love in ‘That’s What I Want’ Video

Lil Nas X has dropped his debut album, Montero, on streaming services (it officially arrives on Friday) and he’s also shared the video for the LP track “That’s What I Want.” The Stillz-directed clip opens on the rapper-singer finding lovers on the football field and by a campfire, but by the clips end, he’s alone walking down the aisle. “I want someone to love me,” he sings. “I need someone who needs me/’Cause it don’t feel right when it’s late at night and it’s just me and my dreams/I want someone to love me.” “That’s What I Want” follows his previously released...
MUSIC
The FADER

Lil Nas X channels Brokeback Mountain in cinematic “THATS WHAT I WANT” video

Lil Nas X's long-awaited debut album MONTERO has been released, and, as usual, it's not dropping without fanfare. Alongside the album, the 22-year-old Georgia rapper and singer has released a raunchy, cinematic video for the single "THATS WHAT I WANT" which, among other things, sees Lil Nas X seducing a football player and channelling the gay classic Brokeback Mountain in a fireside cowboy scene. As with everything Lil Nas X does, it's a detailed, evocative extension of his unique pop vision. Directed by STILLZ, the video also features a cameo from Billy Porter as a priest during its climactic final scene. "THATS WHAT I WANT" is the fourth single from MONTERO, after the Billboard Hot 100-topping "Call Me By Your Name", "Sun Goes Down", and "Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)". The record also features collaborations with Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. Watch "THATS WHAT I WANT" above.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lil Nas X Craves a Fairy-Tale Ending in the "That's What I Want" Music Video

Lil Nas X has given birth to his baby, Montero. With the rapper's debut studio album released on Sept. 17, fans were lucky to receive 15 songs, incredible features, and a whole slew of mesmerizing music videos. Among those videos was Lil Nas X's powerful visuals for "That's What I Want," where he portrays an injured football player who falls in love with another player. The feelings are mutual as they make out and things get heated in the locker room, and they later go on a camping trip together referencing Brokeback Mountain. Their relationship continues until Lil Nas X surprises his man at home only to find out that he's married with a child.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Lil Nas X's debut album Montero available on vinyl?

Lil Nas X has finally dropped his highly anticipated debut album Montero. The album was released yesterday, Thursday, 16 September with fans now curious to know if Lil Nas X will announce a Montero vinyl edition of the album. Is Lil Nas X’s Montero album available on vinyl?. Lil Nas...
MUSIC
Penn

‘I got what they waiting for’: Students rejoice for Lil Nas X’s first album

On Friday, Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill finally dropped his long awaited, ultra-hyped debut album titled “MONTERO.”. This comes after a comedic and absurd weeks-long promotion leading to the album’s release which included Lil Nas X posting a pregnancy photoshoot, complete with a fake baby bump, to Instagram with the caption, “Surprise. I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO’ is due Sept. 17, 2021.”
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

In the STILLZ-directed visuals, the 22-year-old 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker laments the ups and downs in finding a special someone as a black gay man. AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is pouring his heart out in "THATS WHAT I WANT" music video. In the STILLZ-directed clip, which was released on Friday, September 17, the Grammy-winning artist is seen crying in a wedding dress in a church.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Album Is Out Now: Shop the Merch

Lil Nas X's first full-length studio album, Montero, has arrived! Because we can't get enough of the talented superstar, we're shopping the musician's merch. Right now, the Amazon Artist Merch Shop has a ton of official merch styles for Lil Nas X fans. The shop offers Montero and Lil Nas...
ENTERTAINMENT
officialcharts.com

Lil Nas X heading for highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart as Ed Sheeran looks set to retain Number 1 with Shivers

Lil Nas X leads the new entries on tonight's Official Chart First Look with That’s What I Want (10) from his new album Montero. That's What I Want is the highest new entry of the week so far and one of three Lil Nas X tracks heading for the UK Official Chart Top 40. The US singer and rapper’s collaboration with Jack Harlow, Industry Baby, climbs five places midweek to Number 4, while further down Scoop ft. Doja Cat starts out at Number 34.
CELEBRITIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Six Things We Learned From Lil Nas X's 'Montero'

After two years of hype and social media brilliance, Lil Nas X finally released his debut album, Montero, on September 17th. The record features a tasteful selection of collaborators — from Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus, to Jack Harlow and Doja Cat. And for all of Nas X’s online antics over the years, it’s clear that he’s been honing in on the music in equal measure. Here are six observations from our early listens to Montero.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: Lil Nas X’s 'Montero' is breaking the barriers of what pop-rap can be

After smashing countless records and tearing down numerous social barriers, internet icon turned pop-rap star Lil Nas X has released his long-awaited debut full-length LP, Montero. Coming off the colossal success of one of the best selling singles of all time, “Old Town Road” and his acclaimed debut EP, 7,...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

What Producer Duo Take A Daytrip Have Learned from Lil Nas X's 'Montero'

David Biral and Denzel Baptiste, better known as the production duo Take A Daytrip, have spent years building worlds with Lil Nas X. You may have caught them in one of the Twitter guru’s latest videos, clad in scrubs and anxiously aiding Nas X as he delivered his debut album Montero like a newborn infant.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X's First Week Sales Numbers Are In

Lil Nas X has risen up the ranks over the past couple of years and has become one of the biggest and most recognizable pop stars on the planet. While some people despise him, there are others who love him for his music, humor, and representation. Since the release of "Old Town Road" in 2019, his supporters have been waiting on his debut project, and just last week, he was able to deliver with the personal project MONTERO.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lil Nas X’s Montero Promotion is Practically Performance Art

Lil Nas X is having the “best week of [his] life right now.” Yesterday on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club, he recounted the dizzying ascent of the past few days: his first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala, winning Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, and celebrating his baby shower. It’s all leading up to the release of his highly-anticipated debut album Montero, and the record rollout proves once again why Lil Nas X is the undeniable ruler of the internet. There are billboards. There’s an early 90s-style talk show, in which he plays himself, the host, and presumably every other character in the video. And there are contractions — as in, labor contractions, following the online storyline he’s crafted about being pregnant. The birth, of course, will be Montero, at midnight on September 17.
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is First Song In History To Reach 15x-Platinum Status

Lil Nas X’s record-breaking debut single continues to make history. “Old Town Road” has been officially certified 15x-platinum by the RIAA with 15 million certified units. The musician’s breakout hit earned the official certification on Sept. 17, the same day he released his debut album Montero. The massively successful song now stands as the highest-ranked certification in RIAA history, beating itself for the previous record when “Old Town Road” hit 14x-platinum in January. In October 2019, the country-hip-hop fusion track was named certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the first song of that year to do so....
MUSIC
basinsradio.com

Drake Blocking Lil Nas X’s #1 Album Debut

Lil Nas X finally came through with his debut studio album MONTERO last week, which has been hailed by pop and hip-hop fans as one of the best projects of the year so far. His first full-length project has been the talk of most music circles for the last few days and many expected the “INDUSTRY BABY” to dethrone Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy at the top of the charts, but it looks as though that won’t be the case.
MUSIC

