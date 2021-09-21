Lil Nas X scores UK’s Number 1 trending song with That’s What I Want

Lil Nas X's long-awaited debut album MONTERO has been released, and, as usual, it's not dropping without fanfare. Alongside the album, the 22-year-old Georgia rapper and singer has released a raunchy, cinematic video for the single "THATS WHAT I WANT" which, among other things, sees Lil Nas X seducing a football player and channelling the gay classic Brokeback Mountain in a fireside cowboy scene. As with everything Lil Nas X does, it's a detailed, evocative extension of his unique pop vision. Directed by STILLZ, the video also features a cameo from Billy Porter as a priest during its climactic final scene. "THATS WHAT I WANT" is the fourth single from MONTERO, after the Billboard Hot 100-topping "Call Me By Your Name", "Sun Goes Down", and "Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)". The record also features collaborations with Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. Watch "THATS WHAT I WANT" above.
