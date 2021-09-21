CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, IA

Brincks Exterior Sports Report: Glidden Ralston Tops Coon Rapids Bayard on Monday

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlidden Ralston played well in every aspect on Monday as they kept Coon Rapids Bayard out of system with their serve, blocked well at the net and kept balls alive in the back row, putting their setter in good shape to set hitters who swung hard enough to keep the Crusaders back row deep and then tipped to an open donut. The Crusaders were scrappy and didn’t go away easy leading in all four sets. They were aggressive with their serve and had a few nice service runs. The win moves Glidden Ralston to 8-5 overall and 1-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference while Coon Rapids Bayard drops to 5-10 overall and 1-2 in the Rolling Valley.

