CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The afterlife is a very real thing

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 10 days ago

My friends and I have been watching a television series on the afterlife. Religions have some pretty wild takes on it. What does the Bible say?. Dear A.L.: Many answers about life after death are deceiving and will lead people right into Hell, the very place they are told does not exist. However, the afterlife is a very real thing; it speaks of life “after” death.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Christianity is dying and being replaced by cult of coronavirus

Is God dead? That's the question that Time Magazine famously asked way back in 1966 when Time Magazine mattered. The answer then and now is no, God is not dead, but a lot of the people who believed in him are dead. Turns out not so long ago this was an enthusiastically Christian country. As recently as 2009, 77% of Americans told pollsters they consider themselves to be believing Christians. Then in just 10 years, over the course of the Obama administration, that number dropped by 12 points. Over the same period, the number of atheists and self-identified non-religious people in America jumped dramatically. And that was before COVID. Politicians used the pandemic across the country to close thousands of churches and throw Christians in prison for practicing their faith. There was the scene, for example, last fall in Idaho. Police arresting a congregation for singing hymns outdoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Ralph Josephsohn: Death and taxes and afterlife

The human mind sifts through a hodgepodge of information transmitted to the brain by the five senses of sight, smell, hearing, taste, and touch. The REM (rapid eye movement) cycle of sleep is attended by intense brain activity. Eyes move around quickly, blood pressure, breathing, and pulse are elevated. It is theorized that during REM sleep a mental sorting process takes place in which recent perceptual stimuli are categorized and prioritized. Flotsam and jetsam are discarded. Events having lesser importance are filed on the back burner of memory, and fade away over time. Significant events are more prominently etched in the mind. The assassination of John F. Kennedy, as the 9/11 terrorist attack, linger evocatively, and may influence one’s judgment in processing contemporary circumstances and events. Some issues evading conscious awareness or solution are symbolically addressed and resolved in dreams. Nakedness may implicate vulnerability; falling, helplessness. The mind may have a mind of its own lurking in inscrutable shadows.
NURSING HOMES
knoxfocus.com

Things for which I am very thankful

As regular readers of this column know, I recently lost my sweet wife, Lynn, certainly the toughest thing I have ever been through. But I feel guilty in writing that because her last few months were hundreds of times tougher on her. And all she asked me to do those...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ilana Quinn

The False Prosperity Gospel Popular in American Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Christians#Blood Sweat Tears
TIME

The Unmaking of the White Christian Worldview

As I came of age in Woodville Heights Baptist Church, on the white working-class side of Jackson, Miss., I internalized a cycle of sin, confession and repentance as a daily part of my life. Though I wasn’t aware of it at the time, this was a double inheritance. Beneath this seemingly icy surface of guilt and culpability flowed a deeper current of innocence and entitlement. Individually, I was a sinner, but collectively, I was part of a special tribe. Whatever our humble social stations might be, we white Christians were God’s chosen instruments of spreading salvation and civilization to the world.
RELIGION
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Vaccine hesitancy is a real thing

Vaccine hesitancy is a real thing — for all kinds of reasons, depending on who you’re talking to. Some people say they don’t want the government telling them what to do. Some say they don’t know what’s in the vaccine. Still others say it was developed too quickly and could be dangerous. Some say they don’t trust medicine or doctors because of generational issues.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Brunswick News

The Bible lays out the definition and the purpose of the church on Earth

The pandemic has put the church out of commission, it seems. Can it ever come back and win a lost world to Christ?. Dear P.R.: The Bible lays out the definition and the purpose of the church on Earth and from Jesus’ own words He said, “I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18). Jesus is the foundation of all Christian experience.
RELIGION
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Burnout: It's a real thing

As kids, you get an image in your head of what your dream job is and what your dream life will be. As adults, you get the cold, harsh truth that reality is very different from fantasy. It makes me think back on a lyric to a very famous song.......
DEVILS LAKE, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Brunswick News

'If you have Jesus, you have it all'

Do you know God’s math? What, you might ask, is that? God has some simple math that will shape our lives, “save our souls” and change everything in regards to how we approach God. So here it is. Jesus + something = nothing. Jesus + nothing = Everything. Does that...
RELIGION
duke.edu

Gwyn Reece - Afterlife Beliefs and Prejudice

This summer, I worked with Dr. Van Cappellen to investigate the relationship between the beliefs people have about life after death and their attitudes towards people with different religious and political identities. Many people, regardless of whether they have ever been religious, hold strong beliefs about what will happen to them once they die. Although research has addressed the way that afterlife beliefs are related to internal experiences like anxiety, there is little research on how they may be related to the way people think about or interact with others. Over the course of the summer, I analyzed existing data from a national survey in addition to new data from two surveys conducted online through Cloud Research to learn more about the relationship between afterlife beliefs and attitudes towards Republicans, Democrats, people who are currently religious, people who have never been religious, and the LGBTQ+ community. Our preliminary findings suggest that some types of afterlife beliefs predict warmer or colder feelings towards certain groups, even when controlling for religiosity. I’m looking forward to continuing this research this fall to learn more about the mechanisms that explain the relationships between certain afterlife beliefs and attitudes towards different groups as part of my senior thesis.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

No one knows what a day may bring

I’ve been healthy my entire life until I hit 60. There’s so much I’ve learned since my diagnosis of cancer, so now when I try to encourage others in their time of need, they seem to listen more than when I was healthy. Why is this?. — B.H. Dear B.H.:...
RELIGION
Brunswick News

My Grandma is sometimes a bit mean toward me

I don’t live with my grandma (my father’s mother), but I do visit her several times a week. She lives within a 10-minute walk from my house where I live with my parents and siblings. It’s a safe neighborhood, so there’s no problem for me to walk to her condo from where we live.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Brunswick News

Christians believe God’s every word

Why do Christians believe that they have the only religion that leads to heaven?. Dear H.B.: Christians believe God’s every word. Jesus said, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). Who doesn’t want to be saved? Some years ago,...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Americans are in a mental health crisis – especially African Americans. Can churches help?

Centuries of systemic racism and everyday discrimination in the U.S. have left a major mental health burden on African American communities, and the past few years have dealt especially heavy blows. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Black Americans are twice as likely to die of COVID-19, compared with white Americans. Their communities have also been hit disproportionately by job losses, food insecurity and homelessness as a result of the pandemic. Meanwhile, racial injustice and high-profile police killings of Black men have amplified stress. During the summer of 2020, amid both the pandemic and Black Lives Matter...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy