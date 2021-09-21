The afterlife is a very real thing

The human mind sifts through a hodgepodge of information transmitted to the brain by the five senses of sight, smell, hearing, taste, and touch. The REM (rapid eye movement) cycle of sleep is attended by intense brain activity. Eyes move around quickly, blood pressure, breathing, and pulse are elevated. It is theorized that during REM sleep a mental sorting process takes place in which recent perceptual stimuli are categorized and prioritized. Flotsam and jetsam are discarded. Events having lesser importance are filed on the back burner of memory, and fade away over time. Significant events are more prominently etched in the mind. The assassination of John F. Kennedy, as the 9/11 terrorist attack, linger evocatively, and may influence one’s judgment in processing contemporary circumstances and events. Some issues evading conscious awareness or solution are symbolically addressed and resolved in dreams. Nakedness may implicate vulnerability; falling, helplessness. The mind may have a mind of its own lurking in inscrutable shadows.
Comments / 0