Last week, for the first time ever, I talked about working from home like the end-all rather than as a temporary thing. And I even opted to work from home instead of going into the office when I had the choice. After 18 months of manifesting going back to the office, I’m finally at a place where I can accept and appreciate some of the luxuries of working from my living room (and the bedroom, kitchen, and occasionally bathroom). But that doesn’t mean I’m not getting a little sick of sitting in the same spot all day every day. My work routine is in desperate need of a refresh.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO