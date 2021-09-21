Why Do Young People Like To Play Online Games?

If, in its 18 years of activity, the one thing that’s been keeping you from trying out CCP’s science fiction, space-faring MMO was that it’s not on the Epic Games Store, have I got news for you. All joking aside, having your game on more than one store does put it in front of more eyes, and a lot of eyes have come along in those 18 years, with many of them spending time on the EGS because of that one popular game. So, it was only a matter of time before CCP announced Eve Online would be available on the EGS.

