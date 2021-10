It’s certainly easy to do, but not very useful, to stereotype outdoorsy people based on the types of recreation they choose. What kind of person takes a side-by-side vehicle up a dusty mountain road, for instance? And why? In reality, off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation attracts a variety of people with diverse motivations for hitting the trail. And those motivations define, in part, the way they drive, according to new research from Jordan Smith, director of Utah State University’s Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism in the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources.

