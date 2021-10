Mesquite, TX – October 1, 2021 – The City of Mesquite is producing video updates hosted by members of the City Council in the districts they represent. Each video will focus on various issues and topics in their district as well as news items that affect the entire city. The most recent district video is hosted by B.W. Smith, District 5. In the video, Councilmember Smith shares an update on the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center.

