Yankees beat Rangers to gain in AL Wild Card race

 10 days ago
Gary Sánchez hit an early homer, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres delivered timely hits to help the Yankees bat around in the third inning and the bullpen sealed a 4-3 victory over the Rangers on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Entering the night with a dozen games remaining to make up ground in the American League Wild Card chase, the Yanks jumped on Texas starter A.J. Alexy. Sánchez’s second-inning homer was his 22nd. Giancarlo Stanton contributed a sacrifice fly as New York scored three runs in the third.

With the Blue Jays’ loss to the Rays, the Yanks moved to within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL Wild Card spot.

Nestor Cortes blanked Texas over the first four innings before wobbling in the fifth, permitting three consecutive extra-base hits. Charlie Culberson homered off the left-field foul pole, while Leody Taveras raked a ground-rule double and scored on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa double.

Cortes allowed three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two. Adolis García greeted reliever Chad Green with a sacrifice fly that drew the Rangers within one run, but Green retired the next four batters he faced and Clay Holmes recorded five outs.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Yankees#Race#Blue Jays#Al Wild Card#Yanks#The Blue Jays#Rays
