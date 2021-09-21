CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

In Other News: Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions; MacKenzie Scott dominates donations to racial equity

 10 days ago

As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.” The Holy Eparchial Synod of the nationwide archdiocese, representing the largest share of Eastern Orthodox people in the United States, urged members to “pay heed to competent medical authorities, and to avoid the false narratives utterly unfounded in science.”

Daily Trojan

Religious exemptions protect faith practices

Before the return to campus after more than a year and a half of being online in the midst of a continuing pandemic, USC announced it would require vaccinations, making it the “cornerstone” of the University’s policies to keep the community safe. Despite a 95% vaccination rate — with more students in the midst of the vaccination process — the University allows those with religious and medical exemptions to remain unvaccinated.
RELIGION
107.3 PopCrush

Donate To This Oklahoma Church, Get Vaccine Exemption Status

With all of this talk going around around the possibility of forced vaccinations and federal or state level mandates, people tend to forget that there are always exemptions available to those that legitimately qualify for them. We saw these exemptions specifically termed for mandatory vaccinations last month when the Pentagon announced all US military service members must be vaccinated by a certain date. Is it a forced vaccination? Yes... but there were also acceptable reasons a person could opt out. Mainly, if you had a valid medical, or in this case, a religious reason to be exempt. Seeing a way to drum up business and make headlines to benefit a political run, at least one Oklahoma preacher is now supposedly selling that religious exemption to the masses.
RELIGION
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough: Vaccines for Children, Racial Equity and Last Fridays

Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on a rainy Tuesday, September 21. She shares the emotions around the upcoming consideration of approval for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. Plus, she shares how county residents can weigh in on a countywide racial equity plan and details for this month’s Last Fridays event!
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WECT

Community leaders combat racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re more than 18 months into the pandemic and the U.S. has reached another milestone. According to John Hopkins University, 1 in 500 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the nation reported its first case. Death rates are higher in marginalized communities. According to The Washington...
GREENVILLE, NC
washingtonnewsday.com

McKenzie Scott gave $567 million to racial equity organizations, making him the only major donor in ten states.

McKenzie Scott gave $567 million to racial equity organizations, making him the only major donor in ten states. According to an Associated Press investigation, novelist MacKenzie Scott, 51, has quietly dominated philanthropy in the area of racial fairness, funding the top beneficiaries of racial equity grants in 27 states. According...
CHARITIES
ABC News

Re-defining 'racial equity' may increase donations for it

Though last year's racial justice protests unleashed an avalanche of donations for minority causes, the philanthropic community remains divided about which donations should be counted as advancing racial equity. Candid, a leading philanthropy research organization, told The Associated Press that it broadened its definition of racial equity to better reflect...
CHARITIES
WECT

Cooper asks faith leaders to encourage their congregations to get vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is urging faith leaders across the state to encourage their congregations to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “Faith leaders from all religious backgrounds can be trusted figures in their communities. Their word can go a long way in encouraging people to talk with doctors and understand that vaccines are safe,” Cooper said during a news conference Tuesday. “NCDHHS Healthier Together team can help houses of worship sponsor their own vaccine clinics. We’re grateful for the faith leaders who are ministering to their congregations by helping to save lives and getting more people vaccinated. We’ll continue to support them however we can.”
RALEIGH, NC
Taylorsville Times

Governor urges faith leaders to help vaccine efforts

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends. In an open letter to faith leaders, Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen expressed their gratitude for the...
HEALTH

