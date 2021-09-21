CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Crashes Into Uptrend Line

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound has broken significantly during the trading session on Monday, as there was more or less a “risk off attitude” around the world. We crashed through the 200 day EMA, which in and of itself is a very negative turn of events. Because of this, I think that certain people are looking to push this market through the 1.36 handle, which is an area where we had formed a little bit of a “double bottom” previously. Crashing through that opens up the possibility of a move down to the 1.35 handle, and perhaps even lower than that.

www.dailyforex.com

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Turns Bearish

The sterling struggles to stabilize as the UK braces for a fuel supply shock. After three months of sideways action, the break below the daily support at 1.3600 could be the confirmation that the pound has sunk into a downtrend. Strong momentum suggests that those who bought the dips had...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Extends decline

The decline of the GBP/USD eventually stopped on Wednesday. Namely, the rate found support in the 1.3415 level and retraced back up to the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 1.3463. Up to early hours of Thursday's trading, the pair fluctuated sideways in the 1.3415/1.3463 zone. In theory, the rate...
MARKETS
DailyFx

EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: Sterling Weakness Subsides as Built-Up Positioning Unwinds

Built-up hawkish expectations cause Sterling sell-off as sentiment stagnates. EUR/GBP is trading at a two-month high as the Pound has seen its worst performance against the Euro since April. Sterling has been the clear underperformer this week as positioning for a hawkish BOE has caused a position unwind on risk-off sentiment. The moves were also intensified in GBP/USD as the US Dollar has surged over 1.2% this week to its highest level in a year.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3373; (P) 1.3464; (R1) 1.3516;. With 1.3554 minor resistance intact, intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside. Current decline from 1.4248 should target 1.3163 medium term fibonacci level next. On the upside, above 1.3554 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidation, before staging another fall.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

GBP/USD – Major support finally broken

Cable finally broke through its summer lows on Tuesday and further losses may be on the cards. The pair appeared to be shaping up for such a move last month after bouncing off a key fib level and breaking through the 200/233-day SMA band. But it dragged its feet a little after failing to make new lows on multiple occasions.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims some Wednesday’s losses, clings to 1.3450

GBP/USD trims some Wednesday’s losses, clings to 1.3450. Sterling trades up during the day, despite downbeat market sentiment. UK’s economy expanded 5.5% in the third quarter. US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 362K, thus hurting the US Dollar. The GBP/USD is rising for the first day out of three, trading at 1.3466, advancing 0.29% in the day at the time of writing. Read more...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Ethereum Forecast: October 2021

The month of October is set to begin with ETH/USD trading near the 3000.00 ratio, but this doesn’t tell the whole story. On the 1st of September, ETH/USD enjoyed a day of bullish activity and climbed towards the 3800.00 juncture and, on the 3rd through the 7th of the month, flirted with 4000.00. Since reaching these highs, ETH/USD has slumped and correlated to the broad cryptocurrency market. Importantly on the 31st of August ETH/USD was trading near the 3360.00 level and was in the midst of a solid bullish run higher coming off lows seen on the 20th of July of approximately 1700.00.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD: Quick Volatility Erupts and Long-Term Lows in Sight

Traders of the GBP/USD have either been treated or traumatized by the Forex pair in the past day. Swift trading forces have taken hold and the GBP/USD ripped lower from a value of nearly 1.35550 to 1.35040 in the blink of an eye. This sudden drop was quickly followed by a reversal higher which hit a ratio of approximately 1.35500 before the GBP/USD found headwinds again.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Gives Up Early Gains

The Bitcoin market rallied just a bit on Wednesday but gave back the gains to drift towards the $41,300 level again. The 200-day EMA sits just below, sitting right at the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. This is an area that will attract a lot of attention, and I think it makes sense that there would be buying pressure.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Worst Performance in Months

The energy crisis in Britain has increased fears of an economic slowdown, putting pressure on the Bank of England's monetary policy because inflation may reach record levels. This concern was enough to push the GBP/USD currency pair towards the 1.3505 support level as of this writing, the lowest price for the currency pair since the beginning of the year. Just yesterday, the currency pair collapsed amid the worst daily performance in months, from the 1.3717 resistance level to the 1.3520 support. The British pound was sold off against the other major currencies as global investors dumped stocks and higher-yielding assets in the face of mounting concerns that inflation has been trending higher for too long amid a global energy crisis.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Heading for the Year's Low

Selloffs pushed the EUR/USD towards its lowest levels of 2021 as it moved to the 1.1668 support level and settled around the 1.1682 level as of this writing. The pair is awaiting developments to complete the current trend or rebound. Commenting on the future performance of the EUR/USD pair, in response to developments. In a note to clients, BNY Mellon said the results of the German elections at the end of the week are likely to reinforce the status quo and disappoint market participants "who are looking for a fiscal renewal in the country".
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Bullish Rebound to Continue

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 42,000. Set a sell-stop at 42,500 and a take-profit at 40,000. Add a stop-loss at 44,000. The BTC/USD attempted to rebound in the evening session as investors focused on key macro issues affecting the world economy. Bitcoin is trading at $43,000, which is a few points above this week’s low of 40,000.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Tries to Save Itself at Trendline

The S&P 500 rallied a bit on Wednesday to show signs of life at a previous uptrend line. The uptrend line is something that a lot of people will pay close attention to, so it is not a huge surprise to see that the market has rallied around it slightly. That being said, the market is likely to pay close attention to this uptrend line, and if we do break down below it, and perhaps more importantly the lows of the previous week, then the market will continue to go much lower, perhaps reaching towards the 4200 level. If we do break down below the bottom of the previous week, I will be a buyer of puts, looking for that bigger move to the downside.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Very Bearish Below 1.1588

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level identified at 1.1717 that day. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Rate: "GBP/USD has Finally Collapsed Lower"

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3392-1.3446. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate (GBP/USD) was on the verge of breaking through two-year lows at the 1.35 level in mid-week trade before tentative buying interest returned. However, given the fundamental and technical backdrop further losses are being...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Initial Move Higher

Gold markets initially rallied on Wednesday but gave back quite a bit of the gains and then started to fall apart from there. The $1750 level above has been a significant area of interest that we have seen for quite some time, and it is likely to show a lot of resistance based upon “market memory.”
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Sharp Bullish Breakouts

We had forecast that once the USD/JPY stabilized above the 110.00 psychological resistance that it would become more bullish and buyers would push the pair to the resistance levels at 110.65 and 111.20, and then eventually the 112.00 psychological resistance. This is indeed what happened, with the pair stable near 112.00 as of this writing, with the highest gains since February 2020. The Federal Reserve’s determination to move towards tightening its monetary policy still supports the US dollar against the rest of the other major currencies.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Relief Rally Could Soon Happen

Set a buy-stop at 1.3460 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Set a sell-stop at 1.3400 and a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. The GBP/USD pair crashed to the lowest level since December as risks of a UK economic stagflation rose. The pair dropped to 1.3412, which was 3.62% below the highest level this month.
CURRENCIES

