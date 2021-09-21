GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Crashes Into Uptrend Line

The S&P 500 rallied a bit on Wednesday to show signs of life at a previous uptrend line. The uptrend line is something that a lot of people will pay close attention to, so it is not a huge surprise to see that the market has rallied around it slightly. That being said, the market is likely to pay close attention to this uptrend line, and if we do break down below it, and perhaps more importantly the lows of the previous week, then the market will continue to go much lower, perhaps reaching towards the 4200 level. If we do break down below the bottom of the previous week, I will be a buyer of puts, looking for that bigger move to the downside.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO