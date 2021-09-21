GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Crashes Into Uptrend Line
The British pound has broken significantly during the trading session on Monday, as there was more or less a “risk off attitude” around the world. We crashed through the 200 day EMA, which in and of itself is a very negative turn of events. Because of this, I think that certain people are looking to push this market through the 1.36 handle, which is an area where we had formed a little bit of a “double bottom” previously. Crashing through that opens up the possibility of a move down to the 1.35 handle, and perhaps even lower than that.www.dailyforex.com
