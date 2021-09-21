CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Trying to Find Support at Big Figure

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro has fallen significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, only to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. The 1.17 level has offered significant support, but at the end of the day I do not know that the big figure matters more than anything else. The 1.17 level being broken to the downside opens up the possibility of a move down to the 1.16 level. That is an area where we have seen a significant amount of support previously, so it does make quite a bit of sense that traders will pay close attention to this vicinity. Breaking down below that level would be a catastrophic failure for the Euro.

www.dailyforex.com

