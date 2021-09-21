EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Trying to Find Support at Big Figure

The Euro has fallen significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, only to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. The 1.17 level has offered significant support, but at the end of the day I do not know that the big figure matters more than anything else. The 1.17 level being broken to the downside opens up the possibility of a move down to the 1.16 level. That is an area where we have seen a significant amount of support previously, so it does make quite a bit of sense that traders will pay close attention to this vicinity. Breaking down below that level would be a catastrophic failure for the Euro.