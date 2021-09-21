FTSE 100 Forecast: FTSE 100 Gets Crushed to Kick Off the Week
The FTSE 100 broke down significantly during the trading session on Monday, as indices around the world are starting to price in the idea of the risk of contagion on the Chinese mainland. Evergrande has been across the headlines recently, as people are starting to worry about a major bubble being pumped in China. If that ends up being something that has a bit of traction, then you could start to see a lot of risks when it comes to default. In general, it is a “risk off” type of scenario.www.dailyforex.com
Comments / 0