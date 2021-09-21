DAX Forecast: Market Reaches Towards the 15,000 Level
The DAX has been absolutely hammered on Monday to kick off the week on the back foot. The market reached towards the 15,000 level, which is basically where the 200 day EMA sits. Furthermore, the market closed at the very bottom of the candlestick, suggesting that there is more negativity to come. A breakdown below the 200 day EMA opens up the possibility of a bigger move lower, but quite frankly the markets will continue to be volatile more than anything else. With that being the case, no matter what happens next, you need to be very cautious about your position size.www.dailyforex.com
