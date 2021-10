West Ham fullback Ryan Fredericks says they face Manchester United "buzzing". The Irons host United on the back of an impressive Europa League win against Dinamo Zagreb. "We're all buzzing with that," the right-back told West Ham TV. “It was a lot of people's first times playing in the Europa League, and it was a perfect start for us, to be honest.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO