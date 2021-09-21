CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Shults Auto Group To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Block Party

Post-Journal
 10 days ago

Shults Auto Group will celebrate the 50th anniversary at the Shults Chevrolet Cadillac dealership in Jamestown on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. The event will feature live music featuring ‘For The People,’ stand-up comic show featuring Moody McCarthy in collaboration with the National Comedy Center, food by Basil and Bones, classic car show featuring the Southern Tier Classic Chevy Club, giveaways including a MATCO tool box to benefit the Lakewood Community Development Corporation Hartley Park Project and conclude with a fireworks show.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Lakewood, NY
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moody Mccarthy

Comments / 0

Community Policy