Shults Auto Group To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Block Party
Shults Auto Group will celebrate the 50th anniversary at the Shults Chevrolet Cadillac dealership in Jamestown on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. The event will feature live music featuring ‘For The People,’ stand-up comic show featuring Moody McCarthy in collaboration with the National Comedy Center, food by Basil and Bones, classic car show featuring the Southern Tier Classic Chevy Club, giveaways including a MATCO tool box to benefit the Lakewood Community Development Corporation Hartley Park Project and conclude with a fireworks show.www.post-journal.com
