CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Volunteers prepare meals for hospital staff

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 10 days ago

Joan Davis became concerned about the staff at Southeast Georgia Health System after learning health care workers are so busy dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak that they often are unable to leave the hospital for lunch.

Davis and a friend, Robyn Shipskie, decided to prepare 45 meals to deliver to different departments every day to show appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices made by staff.

“We were just trying to help those helping the COVID-19 patients,” Davis said.

The hot meals are delivered to the health system’s foundation for distribution. Menu items have included spaghetti, lasagna, chicken, casseroles, barbecue and pork dishes. Dessert is included.

Davis said she posted information about the effort online and now has restaurants donating meals to help support hospital staff. Others are donating cash to the program.

“The community has been wonderful,” she said.

Volunteers do not enter the hospital when meals are delivered, but Davis has received enough feedback to know the effort has not gone unnoticed.

“The staff has been ecstatic,” she said. “These nurses and staff barely have enough time to eat, and they have told us this has been a true blessing to them. To us, they are the true blessings.”

Meals are delivered three days a week and will continue with public support.

To help support the program, go to joandavis01@comcast.net; the Venmo account joandavis01 or by calling Davis at 912-223-0815.

Comments / 0

Related
rochesterfirst.com

Friends of Strong collecting cards to cheer hospital staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care staff across the country have been run ragged throughout the pandemic. Strong Memorial Hospital says their staff is exhausted both physically and emotionally. They are asking for the community’s help to give staff members a little pick me up. Anyone can send a card...
ROCHESTER, NY
WTAJ

State College to prepare holiday meal packages, accept donations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In partnership with the State College Assembly of God and other local agencies, the State College Police Department announced the preparation of holiday meal care packages for the 2021 holiday season. The care packages will help 500 individuals and families in need throughout the Centre...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
telegraphherald.com

Local volunteers spread "Lasagna Love" with homecooked meals

Every week, Victoria Scott makes dinner for people she doesn’t know. As a volunteer chef with an international effort called Lasagna Love, the Dubuque resident bakes three to five lasagnas each week and delivers them to local residents who have requested a hot meal. “For whatever reason, they would like...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Davis
nau.edu

Volunteer chefs fill NAU’s test kitchen to help prepare hot meals for Flagstaff Family Food Center clients

“Are you comfortable with a knife?” isn’t a typical greeting at a community service gig. But this isn’t a typical community service gig. This week, dozens of members of the NAU and Flagstaff communities spent a few hours in the test kitchen in NAU’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management, helping to prepare and package 2,000 individual meals, which the Flagstaff Family Food Center then collected and distributed to their clients. HRM stepped in as a temporary kitchen for the food center, which closed for a week to put in new floors. The food center, local grocery centers and the National Guard supplied food, and volunteers, under the tutelage of chef Mark Molinaro, prepared, cooked and boxed up food.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
northwestgeorgianews.com

Guard members volunteer at hospital for COVID relief

Only days after Gordon County employees were approved to aid with COVID-related relief duties at AdventHealth Gordon, the hospital got even more help this week. Members of the Georgia National Guard have volunteered to assist the facilities in both Gordon and Murray counties during a time when all area hospitals have been well over capacity during the most recent pandemic surge.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Venmo
106.9 KROC

Channel One Awarded $200K Grant to Provide Prepared Meals

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A nationwide network of Food Banks has awarded a $200,000 grant to the Rochester-based Channel One Regional Food Bank. Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot appeared with Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt this afternoon at the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester to explain how the funding will be used to expand the Minnesota Central Kitchen, a prepared meals program developed by Second Harvest Heartland in St. Paul, to the Rochester area. The project will combine the ability of the Channel One Food Bank to source donated and rescued food with the expertise of local restaurants in food preparation.
ROCHESTER, MN
smithtownny.gov

Volunteer Drivers Needed for Meals on Wheels

The Town of Smithtown Senior Citizens Department is in need of Volunteer Drivers for its Meals on Wheels Programs. Drivers deliver hot meals to the homebound in Smithtown Township. Mileage reimbursement is available. Due in part to the season, we are experiencing a steep reduction in the availability of our...
ADVOCACY
wiartonecho.com

Volunteers help beautify South Huron Hospital Association

EXETER – On Fri., Sept. 10 and Sat., Sept. 11, several local businesses and volunteers got together to beautify the front of the South Huron Hospital Association. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Instrumental in organizing this community support event was Rev. Kevin...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Charities
Paducah Sun

TEENS volunteers train to prepare for new program

Volunteers with the new TEENS program that helps mentor teens who are hesitant to be in school had training sessions over the last week at the Child Watch office in Paducah. The Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center of Paducah began the program as a means to help students overcome personal barriers that prevent them from coming to school, such as bullying and feeling inappropriate. TEENS stands for Teens Empowered, Encouraged, Nurtured and Supported, and the program will begin by mentoring middle and high school students, working with them to help them cope with issues that are keeping them from attending school.
PADUCAH, KY
Star-Herald

Carpenter Center seeking volunteers to help with meal program

The Carpenter Center is looking for volunteers for its meal program. The program provides free meals and deliveries to local residents in need. Help is scheduled a week in advance and is flexible with any schedule. Delivery times are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact the...
CHARITIES
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
135
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy