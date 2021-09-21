Volunteers prepare meals for hospital staff

Joan Davis became concerned about the staff at Southeast Georgia Health System after learning health care workers are so busy dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak that they often are unable to leave the hospital for lunch.

Davis and a friend, Robyn Shipskie, decided to prepare 45 meals to deliver to different departments every day to show appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices made by staff.

“We were just trying to help those helping the COVID-19 patients,” Davis said.

The hot meals are delivered to the health system’s foundation for distribution. Menu items have included spaghetti, lasagna, chicken, casseroles, barbecue and pork dishes. Dessert is included.

Davis said she posted information about the effort online and now has restaurants donating meals to help support hospital staff. Others are donating cash to the program.

“The community has been wonderful,” she said.

Volunteers do not enter the hospital when meals are delivered, but Davis has received enough feedback to know the effort has not gone unnoticed.

“The staff has been ecstatic,” she said. “These nurses and staff barely have enough time to eat, and they have told us this has been a true blessing to them. To us, they are the true blessings.”

Meals are delivered three days a week and will continue with public support.

To help support the program, go to joandavis01@comcast.net; the Venmo account joandavis01 or by calling Davis at 912-223-0815.