SMi Group Announces Day 2 of Global MilSatCom 2021 will be Predominantly Focused on the USA

Combined organization is positioned to be the industry's most owner-focused, experiential management company and an employer of choice. BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Two storied hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one powerhouse organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the passions and unique strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a celebrated leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its history of success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid's combined centers of excellence will make it the property manager and employer of choice as it delivers improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.

