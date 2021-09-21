CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMi Group Announces Day 2 of Global MilSatCom 2021 will be Predominantly Focused on the USA

Cover picture for the articleSMi Group has announced expert speakers for day two of the 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Confex in November 2021. The Day 2 of Global MilSatCom 2021 will be predominantly focused on the USA. As the world enters a new era of near-peer competition, it is widely accepted dogma that no...

birminghamnews.net

Uniquely Different, Better Together: Benchmark Global Hospitality and Pyramid Hotel Group Announce Merger

Combined organization is positioned to be the industry's most owner-focused, experiential management company and an employer of choice. BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Two storied hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one powerhouse organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the passions and unique strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a celebrated leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its history of success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid's combined centers of excellence will make it the property manager and employer of choice as it delivers improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.
ECONOMY
everythingrf.com

CAES to Provide RF Assemblies for the L3Harris F-16 Viper Shield Electronic Warfare Suite

CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical electronic solutions, has been selected by L3Harris Technologies to develop RF assemblies for its new Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite. The AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is a custom virtual electronic shield for the next generation F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft and is designed to provide protection and offensive EW capabilities to warfighters in increasingly complex battle scenarios.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Major Asian MRO Groups Retain Focus On Growth

Some of the leading Asia-Pacific MRO organizations are pushing ahead with expansion plans despite the fact that their revenues have been dealt a significant blow over the past 18 months by the COVID-19 pandemic. GAMECO remains on course to finish a large hangar construction project in Guangzhou by the end...
INDUSTRY
Stanford Daily

ASES rebrands for global focus

The Asia-Pacific Society for Entrepreneurial Students (ASES), one of the largest student entrepreneurship groups at Stanford, formally rebranded as “Affiliated Stanford Entrepreneurial Students – Global” over the summer to expand its mission and structure to include a renewed focus on global entrepreneurship. The organization is now working to enhance the global footprint of its programming, according to co-president Enya Lu ’23.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satcom#Us Army#Smi Group#The Usa#Spectrum Warfare Division#Smc#Us Space Force Comsatcom#Dod#Us Dod Cio#Space Delta 8#Technical Lead#Kratos Space Federal#Hughes#Government Solutions#Telesat U S Services#Chief Operations Division#Uscentcom#Northern Sky Research#The Air Force
martechseries.com

Verve Group Continues Growth, Announces Quartet of Industry Experts to Pilot Company’s Global Expansion

Ad platform brings on Stephanie Vanderberg-Smith, Corey Kulis, and Derek Hashemi; names Matthew Deets GM of Smaato; leadership to power privacy prioritization. Verve Group, a privacy-first omnichannel ad platform, today announced it has hired Stephanie Vanderberg-Smith as SVP of Revenue, Corey Kulis as VP of Marketing, Derek Hashemi as VP of CTV Platform. It also appointed Matthew Deets to serve as GM of Verve Group’s Smaato sector as the company continues to broaden its global influence.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Vanguard USA, a Durst Group Company, establishes European branch

Durst Group has announced that Vanguard Digital Printing Systems, a Lawrenceville, GA, USA-based company acquired last year, is establishing its European branch in Brixen, Italy. Vanguard Digital Printing USA is a leading manufacturer of printing systems for the signage, decoration, business equipment, industrial and packaging sectors. With the formation of...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
U.S. Department of State

Announcement of the USA Pavilion Commissioner General for Expo 2020 Dubai

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce Robert “Bob” Clark as the United States Commissioner General at the next World’s Fair, Expo 2020 Dubai, opening October 1, 2021. Commissioner General Clark will serve as the Expo’s senior U.S. government representative. In this role, he will lead a team showcasing American culture, values, and technology to a global audience.
U.S. POLITICS
everythingrf.com

Orbit Unveils its first Multi-Purpose SATCOM Terminal for Business Jets and Military Aircrafts

Inmarsat Government, the leading provider of secure, global, mission-critical telecommunications to the U.S. government, Orbit Communications System, a leading provider of airborne communications solutions, and Boeing Commercial Satellite Services have announced that the Orbit GX30 multi-purpose terminal (MPT) demonstration system has successfully completed the first phase of testing with government users over Inmarsat Global Xpress (GX) and high-capacity, global military Ka-band. This follows the delivery of the Orbit GX46 MPT 46 cm antenna systems that have been in production since 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
everythingrf.com

Arralis Partners with TXMission to Develop Communication Products for Satellite and Airborne Applications

Arralis Technologies Ltd, an advanced millimeter-wave communications solution provider, has signed a technology, sales and distribution agreement with TXMission, a provider of advanced New Space and airborne communications systems. The companies will jointly develop a suite of communication products for smallsat, HAPS, UAV and airborne applications that require high-performance and...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

The QHotels Group Announces Rebrand

The QHotels Group has announced their rebrand to The QHotels Collection with the unveiling of a new identity. The change echoes the transition of the group’s hotels under one cohesive identity, with creating meaningful connections at the core of the brand’s values. Formerly known as The QHotels Group, the new...
INDUSTRY
everythingrf.com

Fortem DroneHunter Successfully Defeats Drone Threats in US Army Test

Fortem Technologies, a provider of airspace security and defense solutions for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, has announced that their DroneHunter successfully defeated threat drones during a recent US Army test in Yuma Proving Ground, AZ. DroneHunter is an AI-enabled, radar-guided drone that locks onto its target, fires a net, captures the threatening drone and tows it to a safe deposit location. Kinetic and non-lethal, the DroneHunter results in no/low collateral damage.
MILITARY
akbizmag.com

Alaska USA Insurance Brokers Acquires Jones-Taylor Insurance Group

Alaska USA Insurance Brokers acquired the assets of Arizona-based Jones-Taylor Insurance Group. The Jones-Taylor Insurance Group’s operations and clients in Arizona, California, and Washington state were integrated into Alaska USA Insurance Brokers effective June 21, 2021. Acquisitions continue to be an ongoing part of Alaska USA Insurance Brokers’ growth strategy, a company with the ability to provide a high level of client support and onboard impacted employees whenever necessary.
ECONOMY
everythingrf.com

UK’s New Science Minister George Freeman Visits Filtronic

Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace & defence, critical communications, and space markets, last week welcomed the newly-appointed Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, George Freeman to its state-of-the-art facilities in NETPark, Sedgefield. The visit was part of a wider initiative...
SCIENCE
everythingrf.com

Ericsson's 5G Smart Factory Recognized for Sustainability Leadership at World Economic Forum

Ericsson's USA 5G Smart Factory in Lewisville, Texas, has been awarded for a second time by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for global leadership in next-generation Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) manufacturing. WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) has designated the facility as a Sustainability Lighthouse in recognition of successful on-site sustainability measures.
LEWISVILLE, TX
thebeveragejournal.com

NV Group USA Promotes Remitz to EVP Sales

NV Group USA, responsible for the launch, development and growth of NV Group India’s premium spirits brands in the U.S., announced the expansion of its growing sales organization and the promotion of industry veteran, Mike Remitz, to the position of Executive Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Remitz will report to NV Group USA President, Mike Ginley, and oversee an aggressive growth plan for Moke Lab Vodka, as well as the launch of additional premium spirits brands produced by NV Group India. Prior to joining NV Group USA in October 2020, Remitz built his own alcoholic beverage consulting company focused on helping suppliers develop and enhance distributor relationships. Earlier in his career, he held a number of senior positions in multinational spirits and wine companies, including Vice President, Northeast Division at Remy Cointreau USA and Vice President of Marketing, Control States at Allied Domecq Spirits & Wine USA, Inc.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Xi Focus: Xi proposes Global Development Initiative

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday proposed a Global Development Initiative in steering global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth in face of the severe shocks of COVID-19. "We must revitalize the economy and pursue more robust, greener and more balanced global development," Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
CHINA
MilitaryTimes

‘An absolute slap in the face’: Medical group superintendent kept her job after investigation found she created a toxic workplace

Airmen are upset by a decision to keep the former enlisted superintendent of one of the Air Force’s largest inpatient medical facilities in her job after an investigation found she abused her authority by playing favorites and undermining other subordinates over two years. Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Williams, who until...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

