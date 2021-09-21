CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

Game plan for big game

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEJZY_0c2plfSd00

Glynn County has imposed an alcohol ban on St. Simons Island beaches Oct. 29-30 as a way to encourage public safety during Georgia-Florida weekend for the second consecutive year.

But it’s not the only thing county officials are doing in preparation for the weekend of the annual gridiron match between the University of Georgia and the University of Florida in Jacksonville.

As always, there will be an increased level of public safety presence and enforcement of applicable laws.

The state’s 21-year-old drinking age law will be enforced, along with the beach drinking ban because of concerns the event could turn into a COVID-19 super spreader event.

East Beach on St. Simons Island has been a gathering spot for Bulldog fans who come to the game at the neutral site in Jacksonville.

Over the years the beach acquired the nickname “frat beach” because of all the UGA students who show up before the Saturday match. They leave behind empty bottles, cans and other trash.

People seeking transportation during their stay in the Golden Isles are encouraged to use services such as Uber, Lyft, taxi, or provided shuttle service.

Pedestrians are asked to use sidewalks for personal safety and the safety of others, especially at night when visibility is low.

The county is promoting a trash-free beach initiative. Trash and recycling receptacles will be available on the beach for use on Friday only.

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its 14th annual community Georgia/Florida beach sweep at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the day of the game, to clean the beaches. The public is encouraged to participate.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glynn County, GA
Sports
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Sports
Saint Simons Island, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Beaches#The University Of Georgia#The University Of Florida#Bulldog#Uga
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
135
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy