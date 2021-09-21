Game plan for big game

Glynn County has imposed an alcohol ban on St. Simons Island beaches Oct. 29-30 as a way to encourage public safety during Georgia-Florida weekend for the second consecutive year.

But it’s not the only thing county officials are doing in preparation for the weekend of the annual gridiron match between the University of Georgia and the University of Florida in Jacksonville.

As always, there will be an increased level of public safety presence and enforcement of applicable laws.

The state’s 21-year-old drinking age law will be enforced, along with the beach drinking ban because of concerns the event could turn into a COVID-19 super spreader event.

East Beach on St. Simons Island has been a gathering spot for Bulldog fans who come to the game at the neutral site in Jacksonville.

Over the years the beach acquired the nickname “frat beach” because of all the UGA students who show up before the Saturday match. They leave behind empty bottles, cans and other trash.

People seeking transportation during their stay in the Golden Isles are encouraged to use services such as Uber, Lyft, taxi, or provided shuttle service.

Pedestrians are asked to use sidewalks for personal safety and the safety of others, especially at night when visibility is low.

The county is promoting a trash-free beach initiative. Trash and recycling receptacles will be available on the beach for use on Friday only.

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its 14th annual community Georgia/Florida beach sweep at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the day of the game, to clean the beaches. The public is encouraged to participate.