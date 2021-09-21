The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric Announce Extended Partnership to Accelerate Lifetime Carbon Neutral Commitment
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The VELUX Group has selected Schneider Electric to build accelerated decarbonization strategy to enable fast delivery on Lifetime Carbon Neutral commitment. Extended partnership builds on previously announced renewable energy advisory services. Rueil-Malmaison...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0