Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sow Good Inc. For: Sep 28 Filed by: Goldfarb Ira

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IVERIC bio, Inc. For: Sep 27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-36080. 20-8185347. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation)(Commission. File Number)(IRS Employer. Identification No.) Five...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Silver gets clobbered Gold under pressure

Wednesday silver got hammered and gold was under pressure. None of this was a surprise; we expected this type of action. Silver continues to make lows and gold remains under pressure. Platinum has turned over as well and looks to reverse and test its recent lows. Just looking at markets,...
MARKETS
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy Explains Bill Increase For Natural Gas, Electric Customers

DENVER (CBS4)– The price of natural gas used to heat homes is on the rise. Xcel Energy warned customers about the increase earlier this month. (credit: CBS) The energy company said there are three reasons for the increase: demand is outpacing supply during the pandemic, gas exports have increased and there is damage from the recent hurricane, Hurricane Ida. Residential customers will pay an average of 14% more, with the average bill going up from $78 to $89. Electricity costs are also going up because natural gas is used at some electric generating facilities. The average household bill will see an increase in their electric bill of about 2%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ChargePoint Holdings, For: Sep 28 Filed by: Sidle Eric

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Eezy Plc's Board has decided on directed share issue

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 1 OCTOBER 2021 AT 12.45. Eezy Plc's Board has decided on directed share issue. Eezy Plc's ("Eezy") Board of Directors has today, based on authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2021, decided on a directed share issue against payment. The share issue is related to closing the acquisition of Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy, which acquisition was announced in a press release on 14 September 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATI For: Sep 28 Filed by: Justh Mark B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Agilent Technologies (A) Declares $0.194 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.194 per share, or $0.776 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Acquires Unicep Packaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, this business develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RiceBran Technologies For: Sep 30 Filed by: Bradley Peter

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Todd T. Mitchell,...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amplitude, Inc. For: Sep 28 Filed by: Wong Catherine

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Constitute restricted stock units ("RSUs") for which the Reporting Person is entitled to receive one (1) share...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BankGuam Holding Co For: Sep 30 Filed by: Camacho Keven Felix

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Under ESPP each participant has the right to purchase up to 1,500 shares on the last day of an offer...
ECONOMY

