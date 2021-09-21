CAST of Characters
Your faithful correspondent finds collaborations compelling, whether between artists in various genres or among cooperating venues. Both are in play with the current showcase series at Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science, and Technology (SBCAST), where three of its Artists in Residence are staging weekend exhibits of installation art, design, multimedia projects, and performances. The series kicked off last weekend with Meighann A. Helene’s “Rusted Roots” installation of works that feature cold-casted organic matter in iron, bronze, and copper that was accompanied by Adam Potter Scott’s “The Automatic Orchestra,” which generates music in real-time based on input of human heart rates.www.montecitojournal.net
Comments / 0