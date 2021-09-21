CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Anyone who doubted Nolan Arenado looks silly now

By Scott Rogust
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals look even smarter for acquiring third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies. The St. Louis Cardinals struck first when it came to the quiet offseason in the NL Central division by giving the Colorado Rockies a call for star third baseman Nolan Arenado. All it took was sending over five players in exchange for Arenado and over $50 million. The Cardinals looked like geniuses at the time of the trade, and they look even smarter with around two more weeks remaining in the regular-season.

