You Can Visit The Actual Spot Where The Vicious Shark Attacks Occurred In New Jersey That Inspired 'Jaws'

 10 days ago

New Jersey has an interesting history, with Revolutionary War battles, famous duels, unique inventions, scientific discoveries, and more all happening in the state. One of the darkest events that’s happened in New Jersey though was so strange and terrifying, it inspired one of the most famous horror films of all time.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT1Qz_0c2pcm6Z00
It's possible you haven't seen "Jaws," but you've definitely heard of it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocuPE_0c2pcm6Z00
But while the movie is set in Massachusetts, it's actually based on real events that happened in New Jersey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7VoT_0c2pcm6Z00
In July 1916, over the course of 12 days, one shark killed four people and seriously injured another in New Jersey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVvM7_0c2pcm6Z00
A 12-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were both killed by the shark while hanging out in Matawan Creek.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GV0W5_0c2pcm6Z00
The shark was eventually caught, though. When they killed and dissected it, it had 15 pounds of human remains inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StWG3_0c2pcm6Z00
As a monument to this infamous tragedy, an artist has created the Matawan Man-Eater Mural.

Of course, sharks are rarely dangerous to humans and tend to stay out of our way. That’s what made these shark attacks so shocking — it was so bizarre and unusual for a shark to act in such a way. You should be fine in Matawan by the water!

Address: Matawan Man-Eater Mural, 24 Angelica Ct, Matawan, NJ 07747, USA

