HS2 is worse value for money than improving existing rail network

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 10 days ago

The economic benefit of investing in the UK's existing railways outstrips the returns from High Speed 2, according to a new report seized on by critics of the near-£100bn project. For every £1 spent on Britain’s railways, some £2.50 is generated for the wider economy, according to new analysis by...

