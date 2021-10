The daily bath or shower is a routine for many of us — and for our children, too. But is it really necessary?. Obviously, there are days when washing up makes good sense — like if your child is grimy from a day in the dirt; covered in sweat, paint, or other visible dirt; or had an explosive poop. It’s also a good idea to wash up if your child has spent the day in a pool (the chlorine may be irritating to the skin), a body of water (there could be things in the water that are irritating or unhealthy), or well-covered in bug spray to ward off ticks and mosquitoes. And certainly, it’s best for everyone in the vicinity when a stinky teenager takes a soapy shower.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO