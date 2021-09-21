CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The management at TV6 has taken a gutsy move in firing popular weatherman Karl Bohnak for refusing to get vaccinated. I will miss his clear diction and terse but complete analysis of weather patterns (which far surpass the occasional mumblings and verbosity of those who seek to replace him). However, TV6 management’s gutsy action has brought to the forefront the concern and responsibility for the common good and welfare of us all, and which all of us should have, for the combat and getting rid of this pandemic.

