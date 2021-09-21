CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Hancock JV and freshman host volleyball tournament

Daily Mining Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK — The Hancock High School and Middle School echoed with the sound of whistles, bouncing balls and cheering players and coaches on Saturday as the Bulldogs hosted their annual tournament. While the day of competition is called a tournament, there were no elimination rounds or winners in the end. A better description of the day would be it allows area high-school players on the junior circuit to get a chance to play a lot of volleyball. No one could put an exact date on when this September tradition started, but around 20 years was a popular consensus.

