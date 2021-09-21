CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Wind turbine dangers?

Daily Mining Gazette
 10 days ago

You talk about obstructing you view where you live with wind turbines. What do you think power plants of the present and future do to other people?! To their view?!. You talk about wind turbines changing you way of life. What about the changes of pollution to our climate and to our whole population from the power generators used to give us electricity? You want everyone else to take any responsibility for the power use but you don’t want to take any responsibility yourself.

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
societyforscience.org

One Middle School student takes on wind turbines to save the birds

According to the American Bird Conservancy, the best estimates of the number of birds killed by wind turbines in the U.S. each year are based on three significant studies published in 2013 and 2014. Because each study was unique in its methods, estimated results vary from an average of 234,000 to 573,000 bird deaths per year. These bird deaths are caused by collisions with wind turbines and other structures such as power lines as well as by the disturbance and displacement of birds when wind facilities are built.
INDIALANTIC, FL
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy to supply turbines for wind farm in Morocco

GE Renewable Energy has secured a contract from Energie Eolienne du Maroc (EEM), a subsidiary of Nareva Holding, to supply wind turbines for an onshore wind farm extension in Morocco. Under the contract, GE will supply 40 of its Cypress onshore wind turbines for the 200MW Aftissat onshore wind farm...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grand Forks Herald

Port: Does Big Wind even have the money to upgrade its turbines?

MINOT, N.D. — I used to live on Minot's north hill, and there were times when I'd go for a walk in the evening darkness, that I could look across the Souris River Valley and observe what appeared to be an alien invasion south of town. What I saw marring...
MINOT, ND
designboom.com

denmark is repurposing discarded wind turbine blades as bike shelters

Nowadays, wind power is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy technologies, with its usage increasing rapidly year by year, on a worldwide level. in denmark, wind power is so commonly used that wind turbines are now really part of the local landscape. in fact, wind energy already provides 40% of the energy in denmark, while the danes hope to reach 70% by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Wind Power#Birds#Power Plants
windpowermonthly.com

Goldwind secures wind turbine orders for 600MW-plus in Ukraine

Goldwind has signed turbine purchase agreements (TPAs) for two wind farms in Ukraine for a total of 625.5MW, strengthening its presence in the country. The 337.5MW Zophia I & II and the 288MW Ochakov wind power projects are both located in southern Ukraine. The order consists of 75 units of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Silicon Valley

Towering new turbines spinning in the winds of Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE — If you’ve driven through the Altamont Pass lately, you may have noticed a subtle but important change: fewer wind turbines on the surrounding hillsides, and some of those that remain are much taller. Over the past four years, 569 decades-old turbines have been methodically removed from a 3,400-acre...
LIVERMORE, CA
National Audubon Society

When It Comes to Wind Turbines and Birds, Is Bigger Really Better?

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Climate change is the number one threat to birds and the places they need to survive. To address climate change, we need to lower emissions. To lower emissions, we need to invest in clean energy. That’s why Audubon has long supported wind power, provided that turbines are sited responsibly to avoid and minimize harm to wildlife.
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Wind Turbine Maker to Close Three Factories

According to European wind turbine manufacturer Vestas, it has installed more wind power globally than anyone else. The company designs, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines in 85 countries. But the company has recently announced plans to “adjust” its manufacturing footprint, and says it will cease production at three European...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Interesting Engineering

How Many Solar Panels Do We Need to Power the Entire World?

As the world strives to discover new sources of energy that can be converted into power as effectively and cleanly as possible, solar power plants, which use various strategies to turn the Sun's power into energy and electricity, are gaining importance quicker than ever. Solar is by far the largest, most reliable source of energy available all around the world, and yet, we aren't taking advantage of it to its full potential. A typical home may need between 20 and 25 solar panels to cover 100 percent of its electricity usage, but how about the world?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Vestas introduces two new 4MW wind turbine variants

Vestas has introduced two new turbine variants in its 4MW platform, boosting the power output of the two models to 4.5MW. It will now offer the V136-4.5MW for medium-wind sites and the V150-4.5MW for low-wind sites. Vestas has already received its first 207MW order for the V150-4.5MW turbine. The Danish...
INDUSTRY
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Ørsted eyes 27MW offshore wind turbines for Swedish megaproject

Ørsted has submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for an up to 1.5GW offshore wind farm off southern Sweden that could use turbines with power ratings of up to 27MW. The developer suggested that the 27MW turbines could have rotor diameters of 320 metres and tip heights of 385 metres...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is going off grid the answer to the energy crisis?

In case you really hadn’t noticed we’re in the middle of an energy crisis. Millions of households are bracing themselves for energy price hikes, as Ofgem’s price cap increases at the end of this week.Several smaller energy firms have already gone bust and there are warnings of stock shortages at the supermarkets after wholesale energy prices shoot up by 250 per cent.There are many reasons for the energy crisis, from a surge in global demand to electricity supply issues.However, it’s also worth looking at the fact that the UK is one of the most gas-dependent countries in Europe. It also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Video: Nabrawind unveils new wind turbine blade installation system

Spanish manufacturer Nabrawind has unveiled a new blade installation and decommissioning system that minimises the use of cranes. It claims its BladeRunner system can reduce the cost of blade replacement by 70% compared to operations and maintenance carried out just using cranes. The company recently successfully tested the technology at...
INDUSTRY
SPY

Never Get Left in the Dark with One of These Solar-Powered Generators

Power outages can happen at any time. A blistering heatwave can knock out power (see LA Blackouts in the 1980s) to freezing cold temperatures (see freezing cold temperatures in Texas in 2021). Power outages are bound to happen, but when they do a solar-powered generator can be the ultimate backup plan. Solar-powered generators are an incredibly smart solution to power outages, or the need for a power generator while you are out camping. Because they harness the power of the sun, they don’t emit anything toxic like a gas generator when running, and solar generators essentially don’t make any noise when...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy