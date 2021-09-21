Wind turbine dangers?
You talk about obstructing you view where you live with wind turbines. What do you think power plants of the present and future do to other people?! To their view?!. You talk about wind turbines changing you way of life. What about the changes of pollution to our climate and to our whole population from the power generators used to give us electricity? You want everyone else to take any responsibility for the power use but you don’t want to take any responsibility yourself.www.mininggazette.com
