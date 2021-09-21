TV Schedules
Digit and the kids go on a rescue mission to save Slider, searching for their friend all over a mysterious cybersite called Ticktockia. But it's all a big trick by Hacker, and Slider's not even there! And if the CyberSquad doesn't leave soon, they'll be stuck forever. Can they learn enough about gears to escape before the clock strikes 9? Only time will tell! EDUCATIONAL OBJECTIVE: Watch carefully how two gears mesh and you can discover how their size and number of teeth affects the speed at which each turns.tv.azpm.org
