Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

By Chiara Giordano and Celine Wadhera
 6 days ago

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.

The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.

It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178 per year from April 2022 as gas prices soar, according to modelling from researchers at a market intelligence agency.

Cornwall Insight’s researchers expect the price cap will be raised to £1,455 for the six months from the beginning of April next year.

This would be a 14 per cent rise from the already record-breaking £1,277 that customers will pay between October and April, and up £317 from current levels.

Meanwhile, Ofgem has ordered five energy suppliers to pay the money they owe into a government renewable energy scheme.

The Feed In Tariff was due last Friday, and Colorado Energy, Igloo Energy, Neon Reef Energy, Whoop Energy and Symbio Energy all risk facing fines or losing their licence if they fail to make their payments.

The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
9to5Mac

Apple suppliers halt production as China restricts energy use

A crackdown on energy usage in China has seen a number of key Apple suppliers halt production, according to a new report today. One supplier to both Apple and Tesla said that it had been forced to suspend production from Sunday until this coming Friday, while another said it would need to cease production in two cities until the end of the month …
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
