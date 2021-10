The new Tundra's hybrid V6 drivetrain provides 437 hp and 583 pound-feet of torque. Now that the 2022 Toyota Tundra has been fully revealed, we can talk about what makes it more capable than the last generation. You know, the one that stuck around for 15 years. This new truck is more than just a refresh—it's a redesign from the ground up with more power, more towing capacity, and more tech. At the center of all that is its top-shelf twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO