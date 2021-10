For the Green Bay Packers, the bad news last week was their terrible performance in a 38-3 loss to New Orleans. The good news is everyone else in the NFC North lost, too. With the Packers hosting the Detroit Lions on Monday, they could be all alone in first place in the division when the clock hits triple-zeroes at the end of the night. None of the North’s four teams played well, making it the only division to get swept in Week 1.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO