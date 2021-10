Tea scientist Michiyo Tsujimura was born in 1888 in Okegawa Japan. She became the first woman to get a PhHD in chemistry and agriculture, and did extensive research on the benefits of green tea. Today would be her 133rd birthday.Being a female scientist was not an easy feat. Her career started as an unpaid laboratory assistant at Hokkaido Imperial University, when the university did even not accept female students.She later moved to a medical chemistry laboratory at Tokyo Imperial University, in 1922, but her work and laboratory were decimated in the tragic Great Kanto Earthquake in 1923, which killed more than 100,000...

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO