CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Harvest Moon 2021: When to see the moon, the last full moon before autumnal equinox

By Priyanka Patil
infusenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay goodbye to summer with a salute to Monday night’s “harvest moon,” the last full moon before the Northern Hemisphere’s autumnal equinox on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The Americas can hope to see a full moon by Monday afternoon and evening through Tuesday morning — as Europe, Asia, Australia and a large portion of Africa enter their afternoon and evening hours on Sept. 21, which is their second to see it.

www.infusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
KOEL 950 AM

Famous Comet Approaches Earth

One of the best-studied comets is 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. It was studied very closely in 2014 – literally --- as the European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft landed on the comet. Rosetta's lander touched down on the comet's surface on November 12, 2014. This comet is now currently approaching Earth, getting closer and...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumnal Equinox#Spring Equinox#September Equinox#Full Moon#Southern#Canadian
Turnto10.com

Full Harvest Moon rises Monday night

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The weather is feeling like fall just in time for a yearly tradition, and likely the most recognizable full moon: the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that comes closest to fall, the Autumnal Equinox, which is September 22 this year. While this...
CRANSTON, RI
12news.com

Arizona prepares for cooler weather as the Harvest Moon and fall equinox arrive this week

ARIZONA, USA — Our marvelous moon will reach its full glory Monday night and become the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. Some clouds will be strung out throughout the state during the moonrise, which happens just after sunset. At times, the clouds could make it tricky to get a good glimpse of the moon, but from another perspective the clouds could add drama to the night sky!
ARIZONA STATE
Astronomy.com

What is the Harvest Moon effect?

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox marks the start of fall. This year, the equinox falls on Wednesday, September 22 at 3:21 P.M. EDT. At that time, the Sun will cross the celestial equator — the projection of Earth’s equator out into space in all directions — heading from north to south.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Guardian

Starwatch: the arrival of autumn brings the lovely harvest moon

This week watch for the beautiful harvest moon to rise above the horizon on Tuesday. The harvest moon is defined as the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This year, the equinox falls on the 22 September, and the moment of full moon takes place on 21 September at 00.54 BST. The moon will rise from London that evening at 19.37 BST, with 99.8% of its surface illuminated. The nights either side will also present full discs, with almost 99% of the moon’s surface lit.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

How to see the harvest moon

The next full moon is the harvest moon, which will be visible starting on Monday night. Also known as the fruit or barley moon or the corn moon, the harvest moon will appear full for around three days. According to NASA, the lunar event will begin on Monday at 7:55...
ASTRONOMY
cbslocal.com

Celebrate The End Of Summer With Harvest Full Moon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrate the end of summer with Monday’s Harvest Moon which is the last full moon of the summer. The Harvest Full Moon peaks Monday night at 7:45 pm but will look big and bright for a few days. The full moon was given the name ‘Harvest Moon’...
MIAMI, FL
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Harvest Moon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The only two things you really need for a good look at the rising full moon in Mississippi is a clear view of the eastern sky and mosquito spray. It is still summer, but not for much longer. You can Google the moon rise time for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Boston Globe

This year, the Harvest Moon heralds the arrival of autumn

I must confess I’m positively giddy about the weather for the next couple of days, which coincides with the start of fall and the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, and is aptly named for the added light given to farmers harvesting their summer crops. The Harvest Moon’s arrival can vary by about two weeks, but this year it is occurring very close to the actual start of autumn.
ASTRONOMY
El Paso Times

The harvest moon: A visual guide to full moons

The harvest moon – the full, orange moon that reliably appears every autumn – has been a blessing for pre-Industrial Age farmers harvesting crops and an inspiration for songwriters from the Tin Pan Alley era to Neil Young. Harvest moons are full moons that occur every year closest to the...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Watch: Something strange is happening to Jupiter’s Red Spot

For more than 150 years, when humans have looked at Jupiter, they’ve seen a raging vortex larger than the Earth itself swirling with layers of wind and gas. The Great Red Spot is a high-pressure storm that has been brewing on Jupiter for hundreds of years, and a team of scientists recently discovered that not only does the storm live on, but its winds are also actually picking up speed.
ASTRONOMY
27 First News

The last full moon of summer will rise tonight

The next full moon is expected to rise tonight. It will officially be full in the Valley around 7:55PM. It will appear full for several days through Wednesday morning. Clouds will be increasing Monday evening and could get in the way of the view. Check the latest Storm Team 27 Forecast.
ASTRONOMY
The Spokesman-Review

Weathercatch: Plenty of shining during harvest moon, fall equinox

The fall equinox arrived Wednesday, signaling the astronomical farewell to summer 2021. Just two days earlier, a full harvest moon with an orange hue was visible over the Inland Northwest. If there’s ever a time for autumnal bliss, it’s now. Following cool weather and much-needed rainfall last weekend, the pattern...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy