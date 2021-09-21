CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Risen Again?

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

Recently, when writing elsewhere about some apparently endless troubles, I concluded with the words “How long, O Lord, how long?” I didn’t realize, until somebody informed me, that I was quoting the Bible, where that expression appears several times. I only remembered it from the last line of George Bernard Shaw’s play Saint Joan (first performed in 1923, three years after Joan of Arc was canonized as a saint, and 600 years after she was burned at the stake on charges of witchcraft and heresy).

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Bernard Shaw
Person
Algernon Charles Swinburne
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope And Fear#Rabbi#American#Southerners#Anglo
Kirstie Taylor

Love is a choice you make again and again

Once upon a time, I dated a man we’ll call Brad. Brad came to me with excitement one day, “let’s do these 36 questions posted by the New York Times! They’re supposed to create deep intimacy between two people.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
montecitojournal.net

The Show Must Go On

COVID-19 reared its ugly head when Natasha Bedingfield, considered one of the top 100 vocalists of all time, who was scheduled to be one of two principal performers at the One805 fundraiser at the charming Montecito estate of Alastair and Ann Winn, and Travis and Amanda Twining, cancelled just 48 hours before the sell-out boffo beano with 300 guests raising a hefty $250,000 towards vital equipment and services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
astrostyle.com

October 2021 Horoscope: Retrogrades In, Retrogrades Out

Back to the future and remixed again? October 2021 will bring us the end of several months-long outer planet retrograde (Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto) and the inconvenience of messenger Mercury’s backspin until October 18. Translation: Your Q4 plans are not quiiiiite ready for a full liftoff until the back half of the month.
LIFESTYLE
Argus Press

Ready to riff again

LAINGSBURG — Authentic blues music will fill the streets of Laingsburg this weekend as the Bottom of the Hill Blues Festival returns after a 2020 coronavirus hiatus. Set for Saturday outside Twilliger’s Tavern, 116 E. Grand River Road, the evening outdoor concert features three area blues acts, including the newly formed Rib Joint Jokers, harmonica-driven Wet Paint, and Michigan blues veterans Root Doctor.
LAINGSBURG, MI
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is a Fiercely-Acted Thriller

The first image in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is of three ravens hovering through foggy and filthy air. Their altitude suggests the camera craning its neck, peering up at the foreboding winged figures circling through the white sky. Or is it really looking down upon them? Moments later, the clouds dissipate to reveal the charred ground beneath, a bird’s-eye view of disorienting perspective. Indeed, like these flying prophets incant the Scottish play’s opening meters, fair is foul, and foul is fair—and within the cloistered halls and barren walls of this lean, stripped-down, resonant adaptation, everything eventually reveals its two-sided nature, its light and its dark.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES
montecitojournal.net

Quite the Sendoff

Montecito music man Peter Clark, who moved to more heavenly pastures at 87, was remembered in suitable style by his widow Gloria Clark on what would have been their fifth wedding anniversary at the Montecito Club. The iconic English-born pianist rose to fame in the 1950s appearing on Australia’s Amateur...
ENTERTAINMENT
montecitojournal.net

A Childhood of Enchantment

Have you ever wondered who lived in the mysterious house on the hill above East Beach behind the wrought iron gate? A group of curious members of the Distinguished Speaker Group from the Santa Barbara Club came for lunch and to listen to Barbara (Barbie) Doran talk about her enchanted childhood behind the gates of Bellosguardo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy