Risen Again?
Recently, when writing elsewhere about some apparently endless troubles, I concluded with the words “How long, O Lord, how long?” I didn’t realize, until somebody informed me, that I was quoting the Bible, where that expression appears several times. I only remembered it from the last line of George Bernard Shaw’s play Saint Joan (first performed in 1923, three years after Joan of Arc was canonized as a saint, and 600 years after she was burned at the stake on charges of witchcraft and heresy).www.montecitojournal.net
