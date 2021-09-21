CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stock indexes wobble a day after biggest drop since May

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock indexes were wobbling between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday following a sharp pullback a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:36 p.m. Eastern, giving up most of an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,959 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Abbott Laboratories' innovative portfolio of medical devices will continue driving strong growth. Visa still has a long runway for growth within its large and expanding market. The stock market has been on a fantastic run in the past year and a half. Since bottoming out in late March 2020 following...
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
investing.com

2 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy in October, 2 to Avoid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a positive tailwind as the economy gradually reopens and companies grow earnings. However, they do face some headwinds as the coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high and inflationary pressures persist. Given these factors, it could be worth betting on Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco (CSCO) while NIKE (NKE) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are best avoided for now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has performed solidly over the past few months, hitting an all-time high of 35,625.40 on August 16, 2021. With the fast-paced reopening of industrial activities, and favorable fiscal and monetary policies, the widely-watched benchmark index has gained 12.1% year-to-date and 24.3% over the past year.
The Motley Fool

3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

Bristol Myers Squibb has multiple growth drivers to help offset expected sales declines for Revlimid. Sanofi is enjoying especially strong growth from several drugs developed with Regeneron. Vertex dominates the cystic fibrosis market and has several potential catalysts on the way. Many investors like to buy shares of large drugmakers...
stockxpo.com

Dow falls 500 points, Nasdaq loses 2.7% as yield spike hits tech stocks

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with tech names dragging down the Nasdaq and the broader markets as Treasury yields traded near three-month highs. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.7%, and the S&P 500 shed nearly 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 513 points, or about 1.5%. The 10-year Treasury...
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Intuitive Surgical could more than quadruple sales with its current robotic surgical systems technology. MercadoLibre has enormous growth prospects in the Latin American e-commerce market. Nvidia is poised to benefit from increased demand for its chips in artificial intelligence and gaming. There's one really easy way to improve your investing...
