Promote your work. It’s noble to do good deeds with no desire to have others know, but for a charity to grow and scale, you need to share the stories with the public so they can get involved. I didn’t know this when we first started so we kept a low profile for the first 14 years while building GameChanger. Now, we’re receiving a lot of positive feedback and offers to help as we’re beginning to share our story. This is inspirational and fuels our passion and determination to help more children.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO