CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fortville, IN

School briefs: MV superintendent connecting through ‘traveling talks’

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORTVILLE — The community can connect with Superintendent Jack Parker through a series of virtual meetups for Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation. “Virtual Traveling Talks” will be held this semester for anyone to join in the open-forum Zoom meetings where they will hear the latest Mt. Vernon updates and can share their hopes, questions or concerns with Dr. Parker directly. The first one is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Other meetups are 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 26. Sign up at www.mvcsc.k12.in.us; registrants will receive a Zoom link the day before the meeting.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Fortville, IN
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Harrison

Comments / 0

Community Policy