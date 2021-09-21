School briefs: MV superintendent connecting through ‘traveling talks’

FORTVILLE — The community can connect with Superintendent Jack Parker through a series of virtual meetups for Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation. “Virtual Traveling Talks” will be held this semester for anyone to join in the open-forum Zoom meetings where they will hear the latest Mt. Vernon updates and can share their hopes, questions or concerns with Dr. Parker directly. The first one is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Other meetups are 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 and noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 26. Sign up at www.mvcsc.k12.in.us; registrants will receive a Zoom link the day before the meeting.