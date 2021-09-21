Questor: Restore is well placed even if hybrid working encourages more offices to downsize
July’s putative approach from Marlowe is now behind the company and Restore is clearly staying focused on the day job if last week’s trading update is a fair guide. July’s return to the dividend list hinted at management’s gathering confidence in trading and the combination of improving business momentum and a solid balance sheet (even allowing for lease commitments) appears to provide a nice balance between the potential for gains and protection from losses.www.telegraph.co.uk
