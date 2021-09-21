Questor: Restore is well placed even if hybrid working encourages more offices to downsize

Yes, we’re smack-dab in the middle of Enterprise Connect 2021, but it’s never too late to get excited for Enterprise Connect 2022. Fingers crossed, next year’s event looks different from this week in one major way – more workers return to the office. My fervent hope is that when Enterprise Connect convenes for its planned in-person event in March 2022, much of the discussion at that time will be about the return to the office based on real-life experiences, with people able to share best practices about the new hybrid workforce and workplace.

