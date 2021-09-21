CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudeau wins historic third term, but without coveted majority

By Theophilos Argitis and Kait Bolongaro, Bloomberg News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to win a third term in a snap election but fall short of regaining the parliamentary majority he was seeking. CTV News and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. projected his governing Liberal Party will win a plurality of seats and form a minority government.

Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE

Congressional members share own abortion stories

Three Democratic members of Congress have offered deeply personal testimony about their own abortions as a congressional committee looks at how to respond to conservative states that are passing laws limiting abortion access. (Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsbug.info

