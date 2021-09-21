the official trailer for Tom Hanks’ film “Finch” is here ›Macerkopf

AppleTV + has released the very first trailer for the upcoming sci-fi road trip “Finch” with Tom Hanks. And that promises a fantastic adventure. Tom Hanks proved in 2000 in the survival film “Cast Away – Verschollen” by director Robert Zemeckis that Tom Hanks can not only entertain the audience, but also completely captivate and touch them, all by himself and almost without any human interaction. There he played the logistics employee Chuck Noland, who had to skip a Christmas dinner and ditch his girlfriend Kelly (Helen Hunt) because he had to go on a business trip. But the plane crashes over the South Pacific, Noland is the only survivor and stranded on an island in the middle of nowhere. For most of the film, the audience is alone with Hanks. His only “friend” at this time is a volleyball called Wilson.

