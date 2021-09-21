WWE Adds Stipulation To Roman Reigns Universal Title Math At Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules is this Sunday, but the company didn’t have any stipulations announced for the pay-per-view. That changed after RAW went off the air this week. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Finn Balor this week at Extreme Rules. In a promotional blast sent out by the WWE Network account, the advertisement confirmed that Balor and Reigns will meet in an Extreme Rules match.www.ringsidenews.com
