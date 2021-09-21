CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Adds Stipulation To Roman Reigns Universal Title Math At Extreme Rules

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Extreme Rules is this Sunday, but the company didn’t have any stipulations announced for the pay-per-view. That changed after RAW went off the air this week. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Finn Balor this week at Extreme Rules. In a promotional blast sent out by the WWE Network account, the advertisement confirmed that Balor and Reigns will meet in an Extreme Rules match.

