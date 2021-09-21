CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Will Soon Be Without a Dance Program

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 10 days ago

Would-be dance majors are missing the dance degree program at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, which was recently eliminated, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. The bachelor of fine arts in dance had been the only dance program in the state of Arkansas, and a state without any dance programs is rare, Karen Schupp, an associate professor of dance at Arizona State University, told the Gazette. Without a dance program in the state, prospective dance students must either change majors or pay out-of-state tuition for another program. It’s possible another state university could create a dance major, though none have publicly committed to doing so.

